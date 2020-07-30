Kids need in-person school

The only way to have a healthy economy is to have kids in school; online learning should be a last resort. Missoula can achieve near 0% community COVID spread if we act right now.

COVID testing is not a dependable solution to reopen schools. Only a dramatic reduction in community spread will work at this time. We must reduce COVID spread to near 0% before school starts. For anybody who wants a healthy economy and open schools, then wear a mask, turn away out-of-state visitors or quarantine out-of-state visitors for two weeks, close down high-risk businesses who don’t have HEPA/UV-C air ventilation systems (yes COVID is aerosolized); maybe we should stop flights from COVID hot spots from flying into Missoula. New York won’t allow Montanans to visit them, but they can visit us. Consider schools teach outdoors as much as possible to reduce aerosol exposure. Let's accept reality and put energy into creative, smart goals. We’re Missoulians after all, let’s set a goal of near 0% community spread COVID before school starts.