Kids need in-person school

Kids need in-person school

{{featured_button_text}}

COVID is here and kids need in-person school.

The only way to have a healthy economy is to have kids in school; online learning should be a last resort. Missoula can achieve near 0% community COVID spread if we act right now.

COVID testing is not a dependable solution to reopen schools. Only a dramatic reduction in community spread will work at this time. We must reduce COVID spread to near 0% before school starts. For anybody who wants a healthy economy and open schools, then wear a mask, turn away out-of-state visitors or quarantine out-of-state visitors for two weeks, close down high-risk businesses who don’t have HEPA/UV-C air ventilation systems (yes COVID is aerosolized); maybe we should stop flights from COVID hot spots from flying into Missoula. New York won’t allow Montanans to visit them, but they can visit us. Consider schools teach outdoors as much as possible to reduce aerosol exposure. Let's accept reality and put energy into creative, smart goals. We’re Missoulians after all, let’s set a goal of near 0% community spread COVID before school starts.

Matt Anderson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte isn't doing his job
Letters

Gianforte isn't doing his job

Greg Gianforte has been running ads stating that since Mike Cooney has worked for taxpayers most of his adult life, he has not held a "real" j…

It's really quite simple
Letters

It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, th…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News