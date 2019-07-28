{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

At a time when the value and integrity of the press are under fire, I think it’s worth emphasizing that the stellar work of Missoulian journalists led to 27 kids being taken from alleged abusive conditions.

Neil McMahon,

Missoula

