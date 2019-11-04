There was a good letter in the Australian press, publicized by Alan Jones, from an unknown author that really made sense about the recent strike by school children being used in the effort to further radicalize our children.
It pointed out they are the first generation to have air conditioning in classrooms, TVs in every room and computerized classes. Kids spend all day and night on electronic devices and no longer walk or ride bikes to school but arrive in caravans of private cars that choke the roads.
It points out that the people who were driving their protests are the same people who insist on artificially inflating population growth through legal and illegal immigration, and the more population, the more forest and other land needs to be cleared and the environment destroyed.
The writer suggested they switch off their devices and read a book, make a sandwich instead of buying manufactured fast food. The author closed with: "Wake up, grow up and shut up until you are sure the facts before protesting." How appropriate.
Warren Little,
Missoula