Killing ACA with judicial activism

I remember when Republicans never tired of whining about “judicial activism” and “legislating from the bench.” Now, after many failed attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act legislatively, it looks like they are about to succeed in accomplishing the deed by packing the U.S. Supreme Court with ultra-conservative hyper-partisan justices in spite of the fact that over 70% of Americans support the ACA’s protections for pre-existing conditions.

After 10 years of promising to repeal and replace with “something better,” we still haven’t seen one germ of an idea, one scintilla of a thought as to what “something better,” would look like. And better for whom? Insurance companies?

Shortly after their victory dance over confirming the most extreme justice in the history of the court, voters will have a welcome opportunity to let Senate Republicans know how much they appreciate their hypocrisy. Vote blue.

Dennis McCormick,

Missoula

