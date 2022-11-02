Kim Chambers will get Missoula back on track

Kim Chambers is a life-long Missoula resident. She is a second-generation building contractor and developer, who has over 31 years of business experience in the private sector. Kim believes that business sense is common sense! The county should be run like a business, create a balanced budget, and make decisions based on that budget. Kim also serves Montanans through her advocacy to fight for affordable homes through fighting restrictive regulations and working with neighborhood communities. Housing in Missoula is a huge problem that needs a comprehensive plan, rather than throwing money at issues.