Somewhere in Missoula there are several people who deserve a great big thank you!
On Sunday, Oct. 6, just before dark when our daughter's car broke down on U.S. 93 near Evaro, two cars stopped to help her. The second helper even drove to buy her oil that she assessed our daughter needed.
These acts of kindness speak to whom I always believed we were as Americans. Our daily news had made me fearful we had lost the compassion we always had for each other. But you kind people have reignited my faith. And be sure, we will pass it on.
Janice Pavlock,
St. Ignatius