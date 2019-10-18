{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Somewhere in Missoula there are several people who deserve a great big thank you!

On Sunday, Oct. 6, just before dark when our daughter's car broke down on U.S. 93 near Evaro, two cars stopped to help her. The second helper even drove to buy her oil that she assessed our daughter needed.

These acts of kindness speak to whom I always believed we were as Americans. Our daily news had made me fearful we had lost the compassion we always had for each other. But you kind people have reignited my faith. And be sure, we will pass it on.

Janice Pavlock,

St. Ignatius

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0