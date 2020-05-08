Kirk-Boon is engaged with community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the most important things we can do as residents of House District 11 is to vote our primary ballot, which will be mailed on Friday, May 8.

We need to elect a representative who will be engaged in our community and help us navigate the political realm. Our past representative has never held one community meeting and never shows up to any of our events, unless he is fundraising for his campaign.

We have had two terms of non-representation, and we need to be able to count on someone who will help us when called upon, not use their title as a representative to advance their political ladder climbing.

I have known Dee Kirk-Boon for several years. She and several other community members saw a need for a local art gallery, so they opened and operated an art gallery/gift store in Lakeside for a few years. She has also lived in Lakeside and Somers and served as our chamber director.

There have been a few times where we disagreed on something, but Dee Kirk-Boon never held this against me, and she was always cordial the next time we saw each other. That is what we need.

Tim Merklinger,

Lakeside

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0