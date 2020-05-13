Kirk-Boon will bring new approach to HD11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We need a new approach. Support Dee Kirk-Boon for House District 11.

In past elections, I have usually just voted my ballot, knowing that my vote for representation is out of my hands. Most "politicians" are out of touch with their constituents and for House District 11, this could not be truer.

The voters in House District 11 never hear from the current legislator unless it is campaign season, then you can find him at one of the local distilleries attempting to be "one of us."

I have known Kirk-Boon for 20 years, and we trusted her as our executive director of the Lakeside/Somers chamber, an employee at both our local bank and family dental office. She held these jobs as she supported her husband who was attending Montana State University-Northern to complete his diesel degree. I know Kirk-Boon as a hard worker, and she will do the same at the legislature.

Our community has a lot of new residents and I encourage you to call both candidates and see who best represents your Montana values for stronger families, limited government, transparency and abiding by the Constitution.

Jim Spaulding,

Lakeside

