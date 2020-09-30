Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 American women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and more than 14,000 women will die from the disease in 2020. Survival rates are increased dramatically when ovarian cancer is diagnosed in the early stages.

Unfortunately, there is no test for ovarian cancer — it is not detected by a pap smear — and its early warning signs are often dismissed or attributed to other diseases. Women must know the symptoms and talk with their doctors if any of these symptoms are new or persist for more than two weeks: bloating, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, frequent/urgent need to pee, abdominal or pelvic pain.

I am one of the lucky ones whose ovarian cancer was diagnosed early and I am honored to serve as Montana's representative to the Advocate Leader program of the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. I want all women to know that cancer hits below the belt, too. Get more information from the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org.

Molly Stockdale,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0