Know your bike laws

To the woman who took the time to stop and yell at, and report frivolously to law enforcement, three women for riding their bikes on old Highway 200 between Bonner and East Missoula on Friday, July 10:

YOU WERE WRONG! Follow this link (instead of responsible bikers) to see how wrong: https://www.montanaadvocates.com/montana-bike-laws-what-you-need-to-know/

It takes a special kind of ignorance combined with hatred of those preferring a different kind of transportation than you to pull such a stunt.

Bikers not only have the right to ride on the state roads, they have the right of way over cars. While they could follow the vehicle laws, which allow them to ride in the center of the lane, these women were riding to the side of the road as a courtesy.

In addition, all three of these women own cars and pay the taxes, which fund the highways, thereby giving them additional rights to ride there.

You obviously have a lot to learn about the highway laws in Montana and about biker rights.

I sincerely hope you find something more substantial for your ire and that you find a calming force in your life.