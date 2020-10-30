Knudsen doesn't understand office

One of the candidates for attorney general does not seem to know what the AG does. Austin Knudsen brags about the fact the he’s a prosecutor while his opponent has “never prosecuted a criminal.” Knudsen’s signature ad claims that if he’s elected, he will prosecute violent criminals and meth dealers.

I worked on the AG’s office for 29 years under five AGs of both parties. Prosecuting criminals in trial courts is not among the duties of the AG. In my 29 years with the office, the AG did not conduct a single criminal trial — not one.

Successful AGs come from a variety of legal backgrounds. Some, like Mike McGrath and Marc Racicot, come from a prosecution background. Some, like Steve Bullock, do not. One of the greatest recent AGs, Joe Mazurek, never prosecuted a criminal case before he was elected or during his two terms. Montana voters elected him twice by wide margins. Following his tragic death, he was so well thought of that they named the Justice Building after him.

Don’t be misled by Austin Knudsen. His brief prosecutorial career does not qualify him to be the state’s chief legal officer.

Chris Tweeten,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0