I have followed Austin Knudsen since 2011, his first year in office. I have personally known Austin for several years. Austin and his wife, Christie, have a great family.

One thing I am confident about Austin is that he will be tough on crime. As Roosevelt County Attorney, Austin has worked hard to fight the drug problem and bring those responsible to justice. Austin is a strong supporter of law enforcement, so don’t believe the lies told by his opponent.

Austin Knudsen is pro-life, pro-family, pro 2nd Amendment, pro-property rights and pro-business. Having grown up on the family farm in eastern Montana, Austin knows the value of hard work and will bring it with him to the Attorney General’s office.

Austin Knudsen is a proven leader. In the 2015 legislative session, Austin was selected by his colleagues to be the Speaker of the House. The next session, Austin was re-elected as Speaker, the only legislator to hold the position twice since term limits were enacted. Obviously, his colleagues believed in his leadership.

Please join me in voting for Austin Knudsen as the next Attorney General of the state of Montana.

Beth Hinebauch,

Wibaux

