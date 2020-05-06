Knudsen stands behind tough decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having served in the Montana Legislature for the past eight years and as the chairman of House Judiciary the past two sessions, I’ve had ample opportunity to work with and evaluate both Republican candidates for attorney general.

I served in the Legislature with Austin Knudsen for six years. In those years, I got to know Knudsen and his character very well. Austin Knudsen is a straight shooter. He says what he means and means what he says. He was a solid conservative leader during several hard legislative sessions. Knudsen is not scared to make tough decisions and stand behind them. Please don’t be misled by cheap political theatrics of his opponent.

It seems that every campaign cycle I hold out hope that candidates can focus on their strengths and values and stay away from the mudslinging that turns off voters and hurts our party. They are the desperate antics of a failing campaign. I think it will suffice to say I know both men well and fully support Austin Knudsen.

Knudsen has earned my respect and my vote. I hope you will ignore these last-minute, half-baked attacks and join me in supporting Austin Knudsen as Montana’s next attorney general.

Rep. Alan Doane,

House District 36,

Bloomfield

