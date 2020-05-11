Knudsen will get things done

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My number one priority as county commissioner is the interests and priorities of the people of the Flathead, and for that reason, I’m throwing my hat in the ring for Austin Knudsen for Montana attorney general.

Knudsen’s conservative record in the Legislature speaks for itself, but I can also speak to it personally. Knudsen and I served as legislators together for eight years. Knudsen and I came from opposite ends of our state, but we had a lot of the same priorities — rein in Governor Bullock’s spending and big-government programs, protect Second Amendment rights and defend private property, to name a few.

When Knudsen sets his mind to something, I know it’s going to get done. So when he says he’s going to tackle the violent crime problem caused by meth and other drug crimes, I believe him. I’ve followed Knudsen's time as county attorney and seen how he’s aggressively ramped up prosecution to get criminals behind bars in Roosevelt County. That’s not all an attorney general does, but it’s something that’s sorely needed.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for Austin Knudsen for Montana attorney general.

Randy Brodehl,

Flathead County commissioner,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0