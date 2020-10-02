Knudsen will protect your constitutional rights

Montana’s choice for Attorney General is a relatively easy decision. There is only one candidate, Austin Knudsen, who will protect your constitutional rights, respect law and order along with providing local law enforcement the means necessary to end the drug problems in our communities. Austin also brings a wide range of experience to the office of Attorney General.

Austin’s opponent, Raph Graybill, lacks legal and real life experience in Montana. As the Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel, he has written, reviewed and or approved all the Governor’s directives during our COVID emergency. It has been evident that these directives are poorly written and have needed regular clarifications due to their lack of input from those most impacted. Instead of protecting your rights Raph Graybill has been actively usurping the law along with infringing upon your constitutional rights.

We need someone in the Attorney General’s office who will protect your rights and uphold the laws of Montana.

Join me in voting for Austin Knudsen as our next Attorney General.

Greg Hertz, HD 12,

Montana Speaker of the House

Polson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0