 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knudsen will take about your healthcare

Knudsen will take about your healthcare

{{featured_button_text}}

Austin Knudsen wants to allow you to lose your healthcare. That’s not an opinion; it’s the reason he wants to be your next Montana Attorney General. He says our current AG, Republican Tim Fox, hasn’t done enough to strike down the Affordable Care Act. An extremist like Knudsen is not a good choice for Montana, and is wildly dangerous in the midst of a health crisis.

By comparison, his opponent Raph Graybill’s priorities are centered around protecting Montanans, including those of us with pre-existing conditions, and ensuring we have access to affordable prescription drugs. Meanwhile, Knudsen voted against expanding Medicaid, which provides healthcare to 90,000 Montanans.

Graybill has refused to accept any campaign donations from big pharmaceutical companies or the health insurance industry. He works for Montanans, not the lobbyists. The last thing we need in the middle of a pandemic is to have our access to healthcare held up by the person whose job is to protect us. Raph will fight for us and will work to improve our healthcare, not tear it away.

Liz Cauthen,

Manhattan

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News