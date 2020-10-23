Knudsen will take away your health care

Austin Knudsen wants to allow you to lose your health care. That’s not an opinion; it’s the reason he wants to be your next Montana attorney general. He says our current AG, Republican Tim Fox, hasn’t done enough to strike down the Affordable Care Act. An extremist like Knudsen is not a good choice for Montana, and is wildly dangerous in the midst of a health crisis.

By comparison, his opponent Raph Graybill’s priorities are centered around protecting Montanans, including those of us with pre-existing conditions, and ensuring we have access to affordable prescription drugs. Meanwhile, Knudsen voted against expanding Medicaid, which provides healthcare to 90,000 Montanans.

Graybill has refused to accept any campaign donations from big pharmaceutical companies or the health insurance industry. He works for Montanans, not the lobbyists. The last thing we need in the middle of a pandemic is to have our access to healthcare held up by the person whose job is to protect us. Raph will fight for us and will work to improve our healthcare, not tear it away.

Liz Cauthen,

Manhattan

