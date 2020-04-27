Knudsen's prescription for health care is bad medicine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus has reminded everyone of the importance of good health care. And while politicians have always made promises about reducing health care costs and making it more available, it seems like it’s all talk. Remember when President Obama said, “If you like your health insurance plan, you can keep it.” Typical political talk with no results.

Austin Knudsen, another career politician running for attorney general, has taken some equally confusing positions on health care. After claiming opposition to Obamacare, he advocated in 2016 for shifting the cost of Medicaid Expansion to Montana taxpayers if President Trump repealed it. How much would our taxes have to go up to cover the $800 million tab? No thanks.

Now Austin Knudsen has even gone so far as advocating to get rid of insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. No other politician that I know, Republican or Democrat, is saying we should do that. And as the head of the Montana House of Representatives, he led no effort to bring free market solutions for health care that could reduce costs.

Fewer people covered and more cost for state taxpayers? Sounds like Knudsencare is bad medicine. I will be supporting Knudsen’s opponent in the primary, Jon Bennion.

Bryce Miller,

Missoula