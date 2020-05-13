Koopman: Brad Johnson is empty suit with ambition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the secretary of state Republican primary, Bowen Greenwood is a great choice. The person who should never get our vote is perennial candidate and career politician Brad Johnson.

Those who have watched Johnson’s relentless pursuit of political power and prestige see him for what he is: ambition on steroids. But what has he actually accomplished? As that burger commercial once asked, “Where’s the beef?”

Having worked with Johnson for over five years at the Montana Public Service Commission, you take it from me. There is no beef. In between a big cowboy hat and a shiny pair of western boots, all you’ll find is an empty suit — satisfied to occupy the office, but utterly unwilling to do the work.

His one-term tenure as secretary of state was equally empty. Johnson was remembered for only two accomplishments, both bad. He helped usher in same-day voter registration, and he tried to distribute huge bonuses to his buddies during his final days in office.