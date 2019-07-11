On July 4, Republican Public Service Commission member Roger Koopman posted a stern opinion in which he decried the flying of the LGBT flag over the Montana Capitol building for a week. His column reflects his own misunderstanding of the the LGBT issue.
Koopman defined the display as a "political issue" which has no right to be on open display ("advocated") in a public building. He tried to equate the LGBT revolution with moral decline for which he and his constituents should not have to witness or be subject to witnessing. In this expression, he misses the whole point.
LGBT people are gaining their rights in the political arena, which is absolutely the correct avenue, isn't it? In doing so, they had to deal with the antiquated "political correctness" of the past, as represented by Koopman.
Just as with the demise of slavery and the liberation of women, the LGBT revolution represents the strengthening of all human rights, and as such, deserves celebration.
I am not LGBT, but I'll defend their right to be so.
I would suggest that Koopman "learn to live with the diversity" he claims to love.
Randy Jacobson,
Missoula