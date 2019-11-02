Roger Koopman, a Montana Public Service commissioner, has a few words to say about those who believe rapid climate change is man caused.
He writes in his guest opinion letter (Montana Standard, Nov.1) that those folks who participated in the nationwide climate strike were “Trump-hating, far-left radicals promoting a Green New Deal and its down with capitalism socialist agenda.”
Way back on Oct. 2, Koopman wrote that “the best of the best” of America’s scientists say that rapid human caused climate change is world-class hogwash. I requested he give me the names of his Best of the Best (BOTB).
In his Nov. 1 opinion he tossed out some names alleged to be his BOTB. Here are a few of his names that will “nourish” my brain:
Cornwall Alliance: Seeks to enhance the fruitfulness, beauty and safety of the earth to the glory of God, and the benefit of our neighbors.
Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT): Rejects the scientific consensus on climate change.
Science Environmental Policy Project (SEPP): Responds to false claims of United Nations International Panel on climate Change (UNIPCC).
friendsofscience.org (fos): All of the above because it does not do any original scientific research. (BOTB?)
Koopman, your Republican Party has embraced an orthodoxy that rejects the basic responsibility for promoting a clean and healthful environment.
So, if your party has one scientific investigator who has results that are verifiable proving that man-made climate change is “hogwash,” tell us who he or she is. Words matter! If not, must you stay? Can't you go?
Mike Mosolf,
Dillon