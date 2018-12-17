I am deeply saddened to read that, effective Jan. 1, 2019, Barbara Koostra will no longer be director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.
I have known Koostra well during her 14-year tenure and have always found her to be helpful, intelligent, hardworking and pursuant of the museum's best interest. She is an ardent support of the arts, not only in Missoula but throughout Montana.
MMAC has the largest fine art collection in Montana. However, because of severe space and financial limitations, this important collection remains largely in storage, unseen by the public.
Although Koostra accomplished much at MMAC, perhaps the capstone to her directorship was acquiring part of Montana mining magnate William A. Clark's collection from the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C. Relatives of Clark gifted his important collection to the Corcoran in 1926. The Corcoran was forced to close in 2014 due to financial hardship and 99.4 percent of its artworks were disbursed to D.C. institutions. However, thanks to Koostra and others, significant pieces of Clark's original collection are in Montana.
The already important MMAC collection has become even more important, thanks to Barbara Koostra.
Richard S. Buswell,
Helena