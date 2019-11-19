Congratulations to Coach Bobby Hauck and the Grizzly football team. Hauck has, in two short years, built a team composed primarily of Montana players that all of us can be proud of. Not only are they outstanding athletics, they are outstanding students as well.
I remember several years ago, and one coach back, I wrote a letter to the editor in which I suggested that he might have more success if he recruited in Montana instead of California, Oklahoma and other faraway states. To my surprise, I was attacked in this paper in numerous letters to the editor, the thrust of which was I didn't know what I was talking about, and that to have a champion team it was necessary to recruit in the "big markets, far away" since there was not sufficient talent in Montana to produce champion teams.
Guess what, doubters?
Kudos to Bobby Hauck for believing in Montana athlete and their talents. No matter how the season ends, we couldn't have asked for more. Go Griz.
Alan Brown,
Lake Havasu City, Arizona