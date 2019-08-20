"Moscow Mitch" McConnell's motive for blocking legislation to prevent Russia from interfering in our elections is becoming quite clear.
When Congress finally acted in a bipartisan manner to deliver sanctions for interfering in 2016, he squashed their efforts. The next day a $200 million deal to build an aluminum plant in Kentucky financed by one of the Russians named in the Robert Mueller report as working with Paul Manafort and receiving poll information on crucial states is announced. Hardly a coincidence.
McConnell is a disgrace to the Senate he purports to serve. Congress needs to investigate his behavior, which seems so very like that of the president he supports.
Susan Max,
Alberton