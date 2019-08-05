The Republican Party has adopted an election-year strategy of painting Democrats as socialists. This bizarre and dishonest approach is insulting to Montana citizens, and I am dismayed that one of our own senators has come forward as its spokesman.
Thinking people realize that there are successful nations that are both democratic and socialist, just as there are strongly capitalist nations that are not doing well at all — and that are democratic in name only. They also realize that, while we are largely a capitalist country, many of our most popular programs might be considered socialist (public roads, public education, firefighting, Social Security, Medicare, to name a few).
We do not need labels and doctrine to move forward on the many problems that face the American people. We need well-thought-out ideas and a pragmatic approach. This is the American genius, and we work against it when we think in terms of dogma.
Gail Trenfield,
St. Ignatius