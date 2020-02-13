Labels matter for societal treatment

There is a theory of how crime is created in the public mind; it is Labeling Theory. The idea is, what you call someone matters. It matters for how society treats you.

Both the Trump Party and our Democracy Party realize this. Remaining national members of the Party of Lincoln (Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Lamar Alexander and Mitt Romney) are discovering this, being labeled by other parties this February.

Call immigrants criminals and you can apply negative sanctions irrespective of actual behavior or character: deport them, ban their travel, withhold safety from them, even steal their children. Or, you can tear up your opponents' rally speech in the House chamber, and infer they'll go to jail.

The Senate chamber was equally full of labels recently. Attorney General William Barr overturned hundreds of years of constitutional precedent by having the Office of Legal Council argue his barren theories of "absolute immunity" for a "unitary executive" in the Senate Majority's witness-less trial. Every Trump senator fell for it. Romney, a former leader of the GOP, knew better about keeping our elections free from foreign intrusion. But he stood alone, and democracy lost.

Let's speak plainly. We have two big parties: the Trump Party and the Democracy Party.