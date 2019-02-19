I read with great interest in your paper about the HELP-Link program that assists Medicaid recipients with retraining to gain employment in a new field.
I had been offered a job installing solar electric systems by a local company if I went through a 40-hour training. I sought assistance for the cost of the required course from the HELP-Link representative at the Missoula Job Service. It was their opinion that “there is no future in photovoltaics in Montana.” It was pointed out to me that a local farm and ranch business had recently stopped selling solar electric panels. I reported that the solar electric businesses in town were booming, expanding and are not able to keep up with the demand.
I was disappointed in the lack of assistance, but more so by the lack of vision exhibited by these state officials.
Kerry MacLane,
Missoula