Lack of tests limits health response

We are all trying to respond appropriately, as a community, to COVID-19 by self isolation, working from home, etc. The health administration folks are telling us the goal of this move is to slow the spread of this fast-moving virus in order that our heath care facilities and staff are not overwhelmed by a "spike" in cases. They have told us that slowing the spread of the virus by our self isolation should "flatten the curve," which will translate into a more manageable caseload of people sick with the virus. This all makes very logical sense.

My concern is that there is little to no testing being done to determine who has the virus. Without the data that comes from testing, our health officials are hamstrung to know if any of the preventative measures are being effective. Without the data from testing, we could all be housebound for far longer than two weeks, because there are carriers in our midst that we will never know without a test.

I recently came down with what I perceive as a chest cold. It is accompanied by achiness. I have no fever, however. Nevertheless, I thought health officials would want to test me.

John E. Smith,

Missoula

