Montana GOP chairwoman Debra Lamm would have you believe that U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Democrats in the United States Senate are obstructing the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, simply because they want to do their due diligence and let the American people know just what this guy stands for.
It's surprising that Lamm doesn't get that. Because when it comes to obstructing a Supreme Court appointment, asking for documents, even a lot of documents, is pretty ineffectual. What you really have to do is what Mitch McConnell and his Republican cohorts did with Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland: Just flat-out ignore it. Hold no hearing. Do no due diligence. And forget about the Constitution.
Lamm apparently wants Tester to take her word for it that Kavanaugh is a "brilliant, mainstream" jurist. Whether or not that's true depends, I suppose, on what you consider "mainstream," and I doubt there's much agreement with Lamm on that point. But beyond all that, what Lamm fails to mention is that Kavanaugh is on record as opposing indicting a sitting president for a crime. Isn't it at least reasonable to ask if that's why Trump nominated him? After all, Trump has surrounded himself with criminals, and done everything he possibly can to keep their involvements from rubbing off on him. If that fails, wouldn't it be a good idea to have a friend on the Supreme Court?
In the final analysis, of course, Lamm isn't worried about whether Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Now that Sen. Susan Collins has caved in, he will be. No, what Lamm is really doing is making trouble for Jon Tester. She's making a vice out of one of Tester's great virtues: the determination to do things correctly and with integrity. And with Donald Trump leading her party, that figures.
Sen. Dick Barrett,
Senate District 45,
Montana Legislature,
Missoula