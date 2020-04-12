Land and Water Conservation Fund protects outdoor getaways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since moving to Montana, I have been able to enjoy having breathtaking views, easily accessible parks and so much more. Being able to spend my time here visiting Glacier, Yellowstone, local parks and trails has been amazing.

Since COVID-19 has caused us to begin social isolation, I have begun to spend more time on our public lands, going to nearby trails, parks and river access spots. Being able to have access to these things has helped myself and many others stay healthy mentally and physically through these troubling times.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is what funds and protects things like national and local parks, wildlife refuges and all sorts of recreational areas. Without these funds, places like the local trails I hit every day won’t be maintained or publicly accessible. Right now we have full funding for the Land and Water Conservation, but it is not a permanent fund. That puts everything I have said above at risk.

I am imploring U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte to fight against the possibility of future budget cuts to the funding and support our beautiful Montana lands by making the Land and Water Conservation Fund a permanent fund. We have something very special here in Montana and we have to protect it at all costs.

Ashley Newsom,

Missoula

