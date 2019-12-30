On one of the last days of the 2019 hunting season, I took the opportunity to harvest a mule deer buck outside of Lolo.
This opportunity was made possible by Weyerhaeuser, and Weyerhaeuser’s greatly appreciated public access policy. The land I was hunting is in the process of being protected in perpetuity thanks to the Trust for Public Land and to the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is providing funds for its acquisition. Eventually the parcel will be transferred to the U.S. Forest Service as part of the Lolo Trails Landmark Project, which will conserve over 14,000 acres, public access, and protect natural and historical features.
Thanks to LWCF and the Trust for Public Land's efforts, the area that I hunted this fall will remain open for public use. Though the new owners of the property have pledged to maintain public access, it being private land, there is no guarantee. This is yet another reason why it is imperative that the LWCF be fully funded so that land managers throughout Montana will have the resources to preserve access on the lands on which we rely for hunting, fishing and other recreation.
Julie Mackiewicz,
Missoula