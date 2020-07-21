Land Board needs Morigeau's skills

I am delighted that Shane Morigeau is running for State Auditor in the upcoming November election. Morigeau's thoroughness, equanimity and respect for others will make him an effective leader in this important role.

Further, the State Auditor is one of the five members of Montana’s Land Board, and Morigeau's experience and education in natural resource conservation will serve Montanans well. Thirteen years ago he was a fine student in one of my classes, Collaboration in Natural Resources Management, at the W. A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, and Morigeau demonstrated a remarkable capability to listen, discover common interests, and advance mutually beneficial solutions. I know he’ll bring these skills to the State Auditor’s office.

James Burchfield,

Missoula

