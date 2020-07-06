Land grants for minorities?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People complain about racism, but wouldn't viewing people as equals move us past inequality?

Quoting William Pollard: "... you advocate color-blindness without proffering remedies… You can not expect a runner of the one hundred yard dash to have an equal chance of winning the race if the other competitor is starting with a fifty yard advantage."

We do not want government to be deciding winners and losers. How do we create opportunities for all of our citizens while the world is in crisis? Maybe it is time to be unfair.

How bad would it be if the government granted land to minority citizens? Why, much of Montana’s history is being a railroad land grant. Today, government held land sells at auctioned regularly. How hard can it be to designate these lands for grants that minority citizens can apply for? To avoid the predatory lending that led to 2008, could the government release grants to local banks specifically for mortgages on land granted to minorities? If people receive the land and a mortgage to develop the land, they are going to have to hire some of us.

This does not ask for fairness, rather maybe a future.

Nathaniel Hurley,

Missoula

