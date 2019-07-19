{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I am writing in regards to the proposed housing project at 2400 Ninth St. W. in the Franklin to the Fort area.

Perhaps it might serve those involved to refer to a source of wisdom in urbanization and city planning. Sociologist Lewis Mumford has long left us, but his work, "The City in History," remains a path to a human approach to changes in urban areas, "stressing the unhappy effects of technology on society."

I am well aware and sympathetic to the need for affordable living quarters in this city, especially for aging low-income residents. Reasonably priced buildings are a goal we should all strive for, but it appears to me that city leaders must consider certain locales — few may they be — as sanctums apart from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives.

Years ago I blundered into the area in question and it touched my heart as a haven of quietness and peace.

Richard Dunn,

Missoula

