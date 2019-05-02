This is inspired by a letter from Ken Huber of Tawas City, Michigan, published in the Iosco County News Herald (June 9, 2010):
If we lie to Congress or the FBI it’s a felony, but if they lie to us it’s just politics. If we criticize a black person or Muslim we are racist, but if they dislike whites, it’s their First Amendment right. In schools you can quit teaching American history and civics but it’s OK to indoctrinate students into being leftists. It’s OK to kill a recently born child but it’s wrong to execute a mass murderer or a cop killer.
We got rid of the socialist threat by renaming them “progressives.” We cannot close our border with Mexico but have no problem protecting the border in Korea. We can use a fetus for medical research but not an animal. It’s OK to tax people who work and give to those who don’t want to work. You can have pornography on TV, but you better not put up a nativity scene. It’s OK to tear down a confederate statue but don’t think of restricting Muslim immigrants after 9/11.
The “land of opportunity” is now the “land of free stuff.”
Warren “Dite” Little,
Missoula