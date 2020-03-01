Land of opportunity or a free lunch?

So you like Bernie Sanders? Do you still like him after the "60 Minutes" interview?

Did you know that Sanders made $500,000 in 2018 and only paid 26% for income tax? Did you know that Sanders praises Denmark and their income tax is between 45%-55.8%? Do you know what you are paying for income tax? Many in the U.S. pay only 15%. Too many pay $0. If you are in that group and we went to a Denmark-type state, your income tax would triple. Do you still like Denmark?

Sanders has a bunch of trillion-dollar programs but can’t even tell you how much they will cost. Even Anderson Cooper was astounded by his lack of an answer.

I just love how Sanders used to complain about millionaires and billionaires. Now that he is a millionaire, Sanders just throws rocks at the billionaires.

I know you can define success in many ways, but do you think it is a bad to be successful and make lots of money? The beauty of America is the promise of opportunity. Bernie Sanders promises you a free lunch. Which one do you believe?

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

