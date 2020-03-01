Land of opportunity or a free lunch?

Land of opportunity or a free lunch?

{{featured_button_text}}

So you like Bernie Sanders? Do you still like him after the "60 Minutes" interview?

Did you know that Sanders made $500,000 in 2018 and only paid 26% for income tax? Did you know that Sanders praises Denmark and their income tax is between 45%-55.8%? Do you know what you are paying for income tax? Many in the U.S. pay only 15%. Too many pay $0. If you are in that group and we went to a Denmark-type state, your income tax would triple. Do you still like Denmark?

Sanders has a bunch of trillion-dollar programs but can’t even tell you how much they will cost. Even Anderson Cooper was astounded by his lack of an answer.

I just love how Sanders used to complain about millionaires and billionaires. Now that he is a millionaire, Sanders just throws rocks at the billionaires.

I know you can define success in many ways, but do you think it is a bad to be successful and make lots of money? The beauty of America is the promise of opportunity. Bernie Sanders promises you a free lunch. Which one do you believe?

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montanans see through Fox
Letters

Montanans see through Fox

I was glad to see that only eight to 10 people showed up at Tim Fox’s "race for governor" press conference in Kalispell last Thursday; that ei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News