Landlord's letter seems to blame tenants

First, I actually have no idea how workers' compensation relates to landlord-tenant issues; that sounds fishy. Second (and unrelated, like much of Rice's letter), I definitely want to hear more about how landlords who cherish their tenants might like to help out with rent during this pandemic. Blaming tenants for not being able to pay and anticipating that they won’t pay simply because they see an opportunity to cost the landlord money doesn’t quite sound like you cherish them, Terry Rice. Maybe 100 years of landlording has left you a little out of touch.