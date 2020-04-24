Landlords provide first line of defense

I just read Gill Wiggins' letter to the editor dated Thursday, April 16, titled, "Landlords put profits over health, safety."
My family have been landlords in Missoula for almost a hundred years. So I can tell you from experience that the first line of defense against higher taxes, insurance and consequently rents, are landlords.
Landlords cherish those tenants who continue to rent for years on end and will do everything to keep them happy, including fighting increased taxes and insurance, which equates to higher rents. Renters sometimes fail to understand, especially if their rents are being subsidized by taxes paid by landlords.
What many landlords will face is the fact that many tenants will ride out not paying rents because of the virus and then skip out, leaving the landlord with court action to recoup their money.
A good example of a little acknowledged expense has recently been exposed concerning Montana workers' compensation, which has turned into a cash cow for the sharks (attorneys). This adds considerably to rents through increased insurance because of fraudulent lawsuits that never get investigated either by workers' compensation in work cases, or by insurance companies in work and other injury cases.
Terry Rice,
Missoula
