Landlords provide first line of defense

I just read Gill Wiggins' letter to the editor dated Thursday, April 16, titled, "Landlords put profits over health, safety."

My family have been landlords in Missoula for almost a hundred years. So I can tell you from experience that the first line of defense against higher taxes, insurance and consequently rents, are landlords.

Landlords cherish those tenants who continue to rent for years on end and will do everything to keep them happy, including fighting increased taxes and insurance, which equates to higher rents. Renters sometimes fail to understand, especially if their rents are being subsidized by taxes paid by landlords.

What many landlords will face is the fact that many tenants will ride out not paying rents because of the virus and then skip out, leaving the landlord with court action to recoup their money.