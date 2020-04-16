Landlords put profits over health, safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missoulian recently lent space to the plight of our landlords (“Montana Landlord Association opposes governor's order to postpone evictions,” April 9). This news outlet would like us to believe that landlords are just regular people trying to survive this pandemic. If that were true, the moratorium on foreclosures would be enough to alleviate their biggest concern, foreclosure on the homes whose rent they rely upon for profit.

Missoula’s workers who have lost income or are experiencing twofold vulnerability due to their underpaying “essential” jobs pay the mortgages of their landlords, yet they are being left out of the equation. If these people are displaced from their homes, that only adds to the severity of the pandemic’s effects on public health and the economic stability of our community. The MTLA cares for their own profits more than the health and safety of Montanans.