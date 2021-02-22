Late bills introduced

There seems to be a pattern of Republicans (and some Democrats) introducing bills into the legislature at this late date to reduce public scrutiny. Such is the case with Steve Gunderson (R-Libby) and his industry written HB 481. The proposed law would penalize (by felony) anyone who may “impede or inhibit operations” of a facility such as an above ground oil, gas, hazardous liquid, and chemical pipelines (or correctional facilities or military installations) up to $4500 or 18 months in prison. A person who actually tampers with equipment shall be punishable by a fine of not more than $150,000 or imprisoned for not more than 30 years. An organization found to be a conspirator with a person convicted and fined shall be punished by a fine that is 10 times that amount. So in simpler terms, that means that if Montana Conservation Voters, the ACLU, or Trout Unlimited want to organize a protest against fossil fuel facilities (or correctional practices, etc.), they would legally risk their organization’s funds and the funds of their supporters. Several other states (generally with Republican dominated legislatures) have proposed even harsher laws, (like allowing vehicles to slaughter demonstrators blocking a road, without legal penalties), but losing the rights to organize and speak out against known climate change agents is certainly not a “Montana value.” Please look it up, and oppose HB 481 (hearing Feb. 24, 7 a.m.).