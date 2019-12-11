I was saddened to learn of the passing of onetime Flathead County Commissioner Dale Lauman. Our friendship dates back to his first campaigning for office at the Red Lion Inn during a Kalispell Chamber of Commerce business luncheon.
Lauman and I were of different political ideologies but we were always able to be cordial and civil to one another, and agree to disagree on any political differences, and still developed a liking for each other as people. I am appreciative of that. I honor him for it.
Lauman will always be remembered by me for his caring compassion for his fellow man and his civility to all. He was an anomaly in this modern-day political hostility people have toward each other.
We did not run in the same social circles, only seeing each other at government meetings and public events on a frequent basis, but always stopped to talk and enjoy each other’s company.
As we aged, and were ravaged by the aging process, our meetings became very infrequent. Nevertheless, those chance encounters are memorable ones for me.
I pay tribute to you, old friend. May you rest in peace. I will never forget you.
Bill Baum,
Whitefish