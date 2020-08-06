You have permission to edit this article.
Law can be interpreted differently

As I have stated before, I was over 40 years old and had my medical degree for several years before I attended law school. At day one in law school we are told that the primary reason we are there is to learn to think like a lawyer. It did not take me too long to figure out what that really means. What it really means is that we can take a perfectly clear and obviously unambiguous statement whether it be found in a law, in a contract or even in a warning about some device or apparatus and argue that it means something else completely different. One of my non lawyer friends told me they are obviously teaching you to be a politician at the same time!

Apparently there is some concern that Nancy Pelosi could become president if the November election results are delayed too long. I believe that possibility is found in the 20th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Personally I believe what is stated in that amendment could be interpreted several different ways. To me this whole thing would have to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Personally I would argue that this amendment never anticipated that any one who routinely rode a broom stick to work should ever act as president even temporarily! You would tell me that my argument would be horse pucky! I would tell you it is no worse than some of the arguments I heard from a man referred to as pencil neck by a well known commentator. Welcome to the wonderful world of law as practiced at it's highest level!

Dr. W. David Herbert,

Billings

