Law can be interpreted differently

As I have stated before, I was over 40 years old and had my medical degree for several years before I attended law school. At day one in law school we are told that the primary reason we are there is to learn to think like a lawyer. It did not take me too long to figure out what that really means. What it really means is that we can take a perfectly clear and obviously unambiguous statement whether it be found in a law, in a contract or even in a warning about some device or apparatus and argue that it means something else completely different. One of my non lawyer friends told me they are obviously teaching you to be a politician at the same time!
Apparently there is some concern that Nancy Pelosi could become president if the November election results are delayed too long. I believe that possibility is found in the 20th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Personally I believe what is stated in that amendment could be interpreted several different ways. To me this whole thing would have to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Personally I would argue that this amendment never anticipated that any one who routinely rode a broom stick to work should ever act as president even temporarily! You would tell me that my argument would be horse pucky! I would tell you it is no worse than some of the arguments I heard from a man referred to as pencil neck by a well known commentator. Welcome to the wonderful world of law as practiced at it's highest level!
Dr. W. David Herbert,
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!