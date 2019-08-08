The Gilroy Garlic Festival in Culver City, California, has been a safe, family friendly tradition. Through local tradition, El Paso, Texas, has been one of the safest places in the USA.
Fifteen hours after a white supremacist used firearms to murder people in a large crowd attending the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a white supremacist with a manifesto urging deadly attack of “low security targets” started murdering people at a Walmart in El Paso.
That gunman used lethal violence to murder a class of people he thought were “immigrants” and “invaders.”
The next night, in Dayton, Ohio, as the bars were closing, in possible copycat terrorism, a gunman started murdering people.
All three terrorists selected soft targets and assault guns.
USA terrorists with guns target children in schools.
If the USA had laws against domestic terrorism, federal agencies would investigate terrorism funding, counter their online hate messaging, take away their assault guns, jail active domestic terrorists, and report on progress.
If the dominant political party had not been fear-mongering about immigrants for the last four years, there would not be a soft base for the executive branch to reach into Facebook to constantly fear-monger about immigrants and “invaders.”
Bob Williams,
Stevensville