 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement deserve admiration

Law enforcement deserve admiration

{{featured_button_text}}

In a time when police are facing increased scrutiny and criticism, local law enforcement has certainly shown its value.

Arrests made in the case of the Lolo burglaries and in the Missoula homicide investigation shows the level of skill and dedication that is the hallmark of good policing. But although these instances grabbed headlines, officers protect our communities every day without fanfare.

Law enforcement individuals deal with the worst of humanity. They risk their lives as a routine part of their job. They deserve our admiration and our thanks. I am ever grateful for the dedication and expertise of these front-line heroes. Please join me in showing them our support.

Linda Cox,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What an embarrassment!
Letters

What an embarrassment!

It turns out that outgoing Montana Atty. Gen. Tim Fox is a political hack. Fox recently joined the Clown Circus by signing onto a frivolous le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News