Law enforcement deserve admiration

In a time when police are facing increased scrutiny and criticism, local law enforcement has certainly shown its value.

Arrests made in the case of the Lolo burglaries and in the Missoula homicide investigation shows the level of skill and dedication that is the hallmark of good policing. But although these instances grabbed headlines, officers protect our communities every day without fanfare.

Law enforcement individuals deal with the worst of humanity. They risk their lives as a routine part of their job. They deserve our admiration and our thanks. I am ever grateful for the dedication and expertise of these front-line heroes. Please join me in showing them our support.

Linda Cox,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0