Lawbreaking candidates want to govern others

How interesting that two very wealthy candidates, who have broken laws, yet won their primary races, feel entitled to govern us.

One’s ad says, “I will enforce laws.” Most of us need no one to “enforce” us to obey laws. We do not assault others and lie about it. We do not poach and ignore regulations.

I find it frightening that adults break laws and feel worthy “lead others.” We are a country based on the rule of law and when government representatives feel above the law, our nation is in trouble.

Mary Monroe,

Florence

