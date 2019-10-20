Donald Trump is the creature our country’s founders warned us about. A corrupt, immoral president conspiring with foreign powers for personal gain and soliciting foreign interference in our elections for his benefit.
In the Constitution the founders placed every obstacle they could to oppose “cabal, intrigue, and corruption." This is because they knew from history that foreign powers would constantly seek to control our government and influence our “councils.“
In particular they knew the president, as the sole chief executive, was the most likely target for foreign influence. Because, as expressed in Federalist No: 68: “How could they [foreign powers] better gratify this [their desire for influence] than by raising a creature of their own to the chief magistracy of the Union.” As Donald Trump has shown us, how better indeed?
We are a nation of laws. As Theodore Roosevelt famously proclaimed, “No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it.” Impeachment is the lawful constitutional process to address presidential corruption. An inquiry will determine its appropriateness.
The time is now. Call our congressional representatives. Demand they publicly support the impeachment inquiry.
George Corn,
Hamilton