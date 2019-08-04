Do our legislators really represent the people of Montana? Without the press bringing issues to light, i.e. child abuse by unlicensed care facilities, we would have no idea what is going on.
Thank God not everyone believes in fake news. How is it that such activity is allowed to continue without oversight? Ignorance. Although they profess to lead our state, they obviously fail. They mandate a driver's license but not a license to treat children. Nor do they care if the people who care for these children have the basic qualifications to do so. Something seems to be missing in the established legislative process for this to happen.
Do they really care about the people they represent? They allow tinted windows on motor vehicles that restrict law enforcement from seeing into a vehicle and still morn fallen officers. Seat belts are still not a primary infraction and people continue to be ejected and killed. Child restraint laws are still not established and children continue to die.
It seems as though they have more interest in arguing among themselves than they do in getting realistic laws passed that would protect us.
John Johnson,
Philipsburg