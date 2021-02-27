Lawmakers known to 'feather own nests'

On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Steve Nelson had a letter printed criticizing Matt Rosendale for trying to persuade Wyoming's Rep. Liz Cheney not to vote to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the riot, which he didn't; those justifiably angry people can think for themselves.

Liz Cheney is the daughter of one of the most hated politicians in U.S. history, Vice President Dick Cheney, who advocated waterboard torture, among his many corrupt deeds.

Top U.S. lawmakers famously "feather their own nests." I saw Ohio's Rep. Dennis Kucinich's country estate on TV and it's very impressive. The proletariat would be quite envious, I'll bet, if they could see Chuck Schumer's and Nancy Pelosi's personal property. These powerful politicians live in a lofty, rarefied world of their own and it's good for them to see "the will of the people" — a "reality check," if you will.

Everyone has an ego, but Donald Trump never impressed me as a narcissist. Rather, I think of "The Donald" as shrewd, diplomatic, and a nice man.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

