Lawmakers must protect civil rights

Be aware of proclamations given by some elected and un-elected leaders and bureaucrats that should cause citizens' concerns. It is one thing to ask Americans to cooperate, it is another to give commands with threats of fines and/or imprisonment.

As an example, on TV last night the mayor of Washington, D.C., proclaimed violators of social distancing could be jailed. The un-elected incident commander for the Missoula City/County Health Department proclaimed violators of closed recreational sites could be fined up to $5,000.

We are a country governed by the rule of law. The president and health leaders have asked for the people of all states to co-operate. Fines and imprisonment can only happen by invoking Marshall Law or by legislation voted by our representatives and signed into law by our elected president or governors.

Our state and federal legislators should be called to convene and make sure that all changes of law dealing with the rights of U.S. citizens are protected. There is a thin blurred line between asking citizens for cooperation and elected and un-elected bureaucrats demanding changes which violate citizen constitutional rights.

Bill Murray,

Missoula