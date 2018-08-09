In my July 6 letter, I wrote that the mandatory obligation of U.S. citizens is to obey the laws of the country; this requirement is primary, human rights are secondary. Objecting this point, Jonathan Haber (letter,July 29) asserted that that may be the case in some authoritarian countries, not in the U.S.
This is the wrong point. Human rights do not fall down as manna from heaven. There should be proper laws in the country which would “give birth” to human rights. In the amendments to the U.S. Constitution, just requirements to such laws are formulated. The amendments require, for example, that Congress should make laws, which provide freedom of religion; which guarantee the freedom of speech and press; which give to the citizens the freedom to peacefully assemble; etc.
Thus, human rights can be really provided only when proper official laws are implemented in society’s life. Accordingly, the requirement to have such laws in any democratic country and obey them are primary, whereas human rights, being their derivatives, are secondary.
Vladimir Kovalev,
Missoula